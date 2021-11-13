BRADENTON, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The State College of Florida’s (SCF) Big Band and Jazz Combo are celebrating 100 years of jazz at the “Century of Swing” concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W.

From Benny Goodman to Duke Ellington and Frank Sinatra, this concert will feature the greatest hits from jazz since it was born in New Orleans 100 years ago. Artists such as Stan Getz, Billie Holiday and Miles Davis gave America its own sound, and SCF Jazz will celebrate them at their best.

Masks are strongly encouraged on campus while inside when proper social distancing cannot be practiced, for individuals not fully vaccinated or if preferred by the individual. General admission tickets are $15; student and staff tickets are $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SCF.edu/Neel or call 941-752-5252.