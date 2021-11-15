POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit charitable organization, is sponsoring a free turkey giveaway Saturday, November 20, 2021, at three Polk County locations.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Polk Sheriff’s Charities board has again decided to contribute turkeys to families who may be finding it tough to put a meal together for the holiday.

“We know that there are families out there who are struggling financially and we want to do our small part to help out during the holidays. This is the fourth year in a row that we’ve been able to provide turkeys to our citizens, thanks to the generous donations made year-round to Polk Sheriff’s Charities. It is so heartwarming to be able to make a positive difference in others’ lives,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff

The turkeys will be distributed one per family, one per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. No identification or pre-qualification will be required to receive a turkey.

Deputies will be at each location to hand out the frozen birds, which are in the 15 to 17 pound range. Up to 1,200 turkeys will be given away.

The locations and times where the turkeys will be distributed are:

East Polk: 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Church on the Hill, 1111 Scenic Hwy, Dundee;

**Cars will be directed to enter the parking lot south of the church from Old Scenic Hwy, then will be directed around the back of the church to the distribution point. Cars will then be directed to exit north onto Old Scenic Hwy towards Dundee.**

Central Polk: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lake Region High School campus, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake;

**Cars will be directed to enter onto Cameron Road from US 17, which turns into Gilbert Street, then onto Thunder Road, through the school parking lot to the distribution point, and back out onto Gilbert Street.**

West Polk: 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lakes Church (AKA Church at the Mall), 1010 East Memorial Blvd, Lakeland;

**Cars will be directed to enter the parking lot from the westbound lane of Memorial at the intersection with Ingraham Avenue, and then will be directed to the rear parking lot of the church to the distribution point. Cars will be directed to exit westbound onto Memorial, or straight onto Ingraham Avenue.*