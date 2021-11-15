SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- \"Jonathan Majors\" Episode 1811 -- Pictured: Musical guest Taylor Swift performs on Saturday, November 13, 2021 -- (Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

(CNN) — As far as the Swifties are concerned, their long held theory has been established.

It has long been believed that Taylor Swift’s song “All Too Well” is about her long ago relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Swift released a short film form tied to the song on Friday off her “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album.

The film, which Swift wrote and directed, stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, who resemble Swift and Gyllenhaal back in the day and the action all plays out the way her devoted fan base has imagined it did.

Social media was here for every ounce of it.

“Jake Gyllenhaal if you need a shoulder to cry on I have two,” one person tweeted.

There was delicious irony in what the “The Guilty” star was doing while so many people were analyzing the short film.

He was with his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles, as she was honored with the Breakthrough Director award for her new film “The Lost Daughter.”

Swifties have pointed out that “All Too Well” includes the lyric “And I left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.”

Four years ago during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Maggie Gyllenhaal expressed confusion about said scarf.

“You know, I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf,” she said. “What is this? I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible.”

Her brother has never confirmed whether or not the song is actually about him.

Swift is teasing another new music video for her song “I Bet You Think About Me,” set to debut Monday and directed by Blake Lively.

