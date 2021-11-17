GAINESVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Steven Michael Krpata, Jr., 43, of Gainesville, Florida, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for production of child pornography. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Krpata hid a camera in the women’s restroom of a North Central Florida restaurant and had been recording images from July 2018 through early August 2020. The camera was hidden in an air conditioning vent above the handicap stall. A search of Krpata’s computer revealed files of nude women and children using the restroom. At the time of his arrest, Krpata was serving probation in connection with his 2008 conviction for possession of child pornography.

“Today’s sentence acknowledges the deviant acts of a child predator and the associated harm,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Coody. “With the assistance of our law enforcement partners, we remain vigilant to investigate and prosecute those who would seek to harm our most vulnerable.”

Krpata will be required to register as a sex offender and be subject to all sex offender conditions.

“HSI hopes the sentence imposed on this admitted child predator brings a small measure of peace and recovery to his victims,” said HSI Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent in Charge K. Jim Phillips. “HSI Gainesville will continue to focus on providing support to his victims.”

The case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant United States Attorney Frank Williams prosecuted the case.