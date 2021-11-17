ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– At 6:38 p.m. on Monday, November 15th, police responded to a person shot outside near 3110 47th Avenue South.

They found Logan Jay McNeil, 27, had been shot. He was transported to Bayfront Health and his injuries initially appeared to be non-life threatening, however, but today his condition became worse and he died.

Last night, detectives arrested Kevon Nathaniel Turner, age 26, and charged him with the 2nd Degree Murder of Logan Jay McNeil.

McNeil and Turner were known to each other and were meeting, when Turner shot the victim several times. Detectives were able to speak to the victim before he died, and the information he provided led to the arrest.