HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a former Probation Officer with Florida Department of Corrections (FDOC) after an investigation revealed he misused his position and sexually battered at least two people.

Detectives say that between June 2021 and October 2021, Jeremy Greenidge, 26, was employed with FDOC as a Probation Officer. During that time, while acting in his official capacity, he received oral sex from two of his offenders and solicited a third for oral sex.

All three victims said they believed had they not performed the sex acts on the suspect, he would have violated their probation resulting in them going to jail. HCSO started investigating Greenidge after one of the victims came forward.

“This is an individual took an oath to keep his community safe. He not only broke that oath, but he abused his power,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “It doesn’t matter who you are, or what your position is, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will never tolerate someone taking advantage of others. Anyone else who may be a victim of this man, is asked to reach out to HCSO at 813-247-8200.”

On November 19, 2021, Greenidge was arrested and faces charges of Sexual Battery Specified Circumstance (x2) and Attempted Sexual Battery Specified Circumstance.

Greenidge’s booking photo is exempt per Florida Statute 119.071(4)(d).