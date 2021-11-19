LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 18: Colombian singer Juliana Velasquez poses with her Latin GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist in the press room during the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)

(CNN) — The Latin Grammy Awards were presented Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Below is a list of nominees in nine select categories, with winners indicated in bold.

A complete list of winners in all 53 categories can be found here.

Record of the year

“Amén,” Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner

“Dios Así Lo Quiso,” Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra

“Si Hubieras Querido,” Pablo Alborán

“Todo De Ti,” Rauw Alejandro

“Un Amor Eterno (Versión Balada),” Marc Anthony

“A Tu Lado,” Paula Arenas

“Te Olvidaste,” C. Tangana and Omar Apollo

“Talvez,” Caetano Veloso and Tom Veloso *WINNER

“Bohemio,” Andrés Calamaro and Julio Iglesias

“Vida De Rico,” Camilo

“Suéltame, Bogotá,” Diamante Eléctrico

Best Pop Song

“Adiós,” David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Pablo López and Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)

“Ahí,” Javier Limón, songwriter (Nella)

“La Mujer,” Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte and Gloria Trevi)

“Vida De Rico,” Édgar Barrera and Camilo, songwriters (Camilo) *WINNER

“Canción Bonita,” Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres and Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin)

Song of the year

“A Tu Lado,” Paula Arenas and Maria Elisa Ayerbe, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

“A Veces,” Diamante Eléctrico, songwriters (Diamante Eléctrico)

“Mi Guitarra,” Javier Limón, songwriter (Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra and Nella)

“Patria y Vida,” Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo and Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky) *WINNER

“Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor,” El David Aguilar and Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte and Alejandro Fernández)

“Si Hubieras Querido,” Pablo Alborán, Nicolás “Na’vi” De La Espriella, Diana Fuentes and Julio Reyes Copello, songwriters (Pablo Alborán)

“Todo De Ti,” Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Luis J. González, Rafael E. Pabón Navedo and Eric Pérez Rovira, songwriters (Rauw Alejandro)

“Vida De Rico,” Édgar Barrera and Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

“Agua,” J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Jhay Cortez, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Alejandro Ramirez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy and Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy and J Balvin)

“Canción Bonita,” Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres and Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin)

“Dios Así Lo Quiso,” Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo and Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra)

“Hawái,” Édgar Barrera, René Cano, Kevyn Cruz, Johan Espinosa, Kevin Jiménez, Miky La Sensa, Bryan Lezcano, Maluma, Andrés Uribe and Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Maluma)

Album of the year

“Vértigo,” Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores,” Paula Arenas

“Salswing!,” Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta *WINNER

“Nana, Tom, Vinicius,” Nana Caymmi

“Privé,” Juan Luis Guerra

“Origen,” Juanes

“Un Canto Por México, Vol. II,” Natalia Lafourcade

“El Madrileño,” C. Tangana

“Mis Manos,” Camilo

“El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

Best Urban Music Album

“Goldo Funky,” Akapellah

“El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny *WINNER

“Monarca,” Eladio Carrion

“Enoc,” Ozuna

“Lyke Mike,” Myke Towers

Best Tropical Song

“Bolero A La Vida,” Santiago Larramendi and Gaby Moreno, songwriters (Omara Portuondo featuring Gaby Moreno)

“Dios Así Lo Quiso,” Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Marrufo and Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner, Juan Luis Guerra) *WINNER

“Mas Feliz Que Ayer,” Alfredo Nodarse, songwriter (Chabuco)

“Pambiche De Novia,” Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra)

“Un Sueño Increíble (Homenaje A Jairo Varela),” Jorge Luis Piloto, songwriter (Dayhan Díaz and Charlie Cardona)

Best singer-songwriter album

“Alemorología,” AleMor

“Mendó,” Alex Cuba

“Seis,” Mon Laferte *WINNER

“Mañana Te Escribo Otra Canción,” Covi Quintana

“El Árbol y El Bosque,” Rozalén

Best Mariachi / Ranchera Music Album

“Cuando Te Enamores,” El Bebeto

“A Mis 80’s,” Vicente Fernández *WINNER

“#Charramillennial – Lady,” Nora González

“Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe),” Christian Nodal

“Soy México,” Pike Romero

Best New Artist

Giulia Be

María Becerra

Bizarrap

Boza

Zoe Gotusso

Lasso

Paloma Mami

Marco Mares

Juliana Velásquez *WINNER

Humbe

Rita Indiana

