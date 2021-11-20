OCALA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Ashley Renea Hilligoss, 37, Citrus Springs has pleaded guilty to producing photos depicting a minor child being sexually abused. She faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Hilligoss had been indicted on June 22, 2021.

According to court documents, Hilligoss took sexually explicit photographs of a minor female and sent them to another individual using the internet. FBI agents later searched an encrypted online file storage account belonging to the receiving individual and recovered copies of these photos. When interviewed by law enforcement, Hilligoss admitted to taking and sending the photographs of the child.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ocala Resident Agency. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney William S. Hamilton.