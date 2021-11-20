TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced the sentencing of Roger Slaughter, 35, of Perry, Florida. Slaughter was sentenced to five years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release. Slaughter’s sentence was the result of a guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

“This sentence is a reflection of our commitment to work with our state and local partners in our on-going effort to deal with the sale of narcotics in our community,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Coody. “We will continue to work toward our common goal of protecting our community from this destructive criminal behavior.”

The case was the result of a joint investigation involving the Drug Enforcement Administration, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, and the Perry Police Department. Taylor County investigators made controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Slaughter which culminated in a search warrant of his residence on February 3, 2021. During the search warrant, investigators discovered approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine, 58 grams of marijuana, firearms, ammunition, and currency.

Assistant United States Attorney Gary Milligan prosecuted the case, which was jointly investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, and Perry Police Department.