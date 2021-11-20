SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Man Arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for possession and transmission of child sexual abuse material.

Detectives received a tip in October from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) after several videos depicting child pornography were uploaded to KIK, an online messenger application. Through investigation, detectives utilized the IP address used to upload the videos, to identify William Anderson, 35, as the suspect.

A search of his cellphone yielded 40 explicit images and videos with victims ranging in age from 4 to 14 years old. During an interview, Anderson admitted to distributing illegal images to others online.

Anderson, of 5281 DeSoto Parkway, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with 40 counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material and a single count of Transmission of Child Sexual Abuse Material by Electronic Device. He remains in custody on $615,000 bond while the investigation continues.