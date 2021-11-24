(CNN) — Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder may be one of Hollywood’s longest standing “marriages.”
Reeves has once again addressed talk that he and Ryder are actually married, thanks to actual priests officiating the wedding scene made in Romania for the 1992 Francis Ford Coppola directed drama “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.”READ MORE: Man Arrested After Fleeing From Deputies In A Stolen Vehicle
“We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests,” Reeves said in an Esquire video. “Winona says we are [married]. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married… under the eyes of God.”
Back in 2018, the two actors talked to Entertainment Weekly while promoting their rom-com “Destination Wedding,” and Ryder said she believed that the pair had wed.
“In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a actual Romanian priest,” she said. “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”READ MORE: Six Arrested In Undercover Child Predator Operation
Ryder had to remind Reeves that they had done the entire ceremony, including saying “I do.”
“Don’t you remember that?,” Ryder asked Reeves. “It was on Valentine’s Day.”
“Oh my gosh, we’re married,” Reeves replied.MORE NEWS: Sarasota Man Arrested For Possession And Transmission Of Child Sexual Abuse Material
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.