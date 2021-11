HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation surrounding the death of an inmate.

Darryl Lowery, 61, was transported to Tampa General Hospital with an undisclosed medical condition on November 1, 2021. He was pronounced deceased yesterday, November 25. Lowery’s next of kin were notified of his death.

The investigation is ongoing. Any further updates will be released by HCSO’s Public Affairs Office.