TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–Tampa General Hospital has partnered with Kendra Scott to raise funds for the TGH Children’s Hospital. Starting December 1st through December 14th, 20% of any purchase will be donated back to the TGH Children’s Hospital renovation as long as you mention “TGH”. Tampa General Hospital has renamed its pediatric inpatient services and is now known as the TGH Children’s Hospital.

Reinforcing its commitment to pediatric care, TGH has embarked on a comprehensive design process to provide a healing environment that aligns with the top clinical excellence of the region’s only Level I Pediatric Trauma Center.

Tampa General is planning an extensive renovation, beginning with the first phase, which is a $7.5 million remodel of two of the three wings of the TGH Children’s Hospital to provide a light, bright, comforting space reflecting medical advances and best practices.

As a part of this generous partnership, TGH Children’s Hospital’s very own patient, Abby, spent the day in the Kendra Scott Hyde Park Village store to design her own Kendra Scott bracelet, called “The Abby”.

Featuring Dichroic Glass, this bracelet shines just like Abby! Abby spent just under a week at TGH Children’s Hospital after experiencing an accident. “I am so grateful for the care I received at TGH, I want to make it even better for future kids like me,” said Abby.

IN-STORE DETAILS – Shop for the holidays and shop for good! Join us for a Kendra Gives Back Campaign from December 1st to December 14th! Stop by the Hyde Park Village, Tampa, or Mall at UTC, Sarasota stores and purchase the TGH Suite or mention TGH Children’s Hospital!

Join us at the Hyde Park and Mall at UTC locations for a Kendra Gives Back Party on Saturday, December 11th from 12 – 2 pm! Enjoy sips, sweets, and one-of-a-kind jewels as you support TGH Children’s Hospital. 20% of sales will support the pediatric renovation project at TGH.

ONLINE DETAILS – Can’t make it in person? Shop online using code GIVEBACK-BBSGG from 12/1 – 12/14 to support. 20% of sales using the specific code will support the pediatric renovation project at TGH.