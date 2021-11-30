MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center will be hosting their first annual fundraising event called “Kiss a Gator Gala” on February 19, 2022.

The event is a black-tie event and will be held at the world famous Don Cesar. Guests will enjoy a three course meal with wine service, an open bar throughout the event, live entertainment, and a silent auction.

The event will benefit John’s Pass Rescue, the non-profit rescue mission that operates as part of AWDC and supports its mission to provide humane, professional care for pet surrenders and native orphaned wildlife that cannot be safely returned to the wild. Proceeds from the event will be used to upgrade existing enclosures and add new ones so they can continue to receive new rescue animals as well as to support educational outreach programs and worldwide conservation efforts.

Seating is limited for the event so those interested in attending the gala, are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. They are available on both the John’s Pass Rescue website, https://johnspassrescue.com/ and the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center’s site as well; https://kissagator.com/book-online/. Additional opportunities are available to assist with the gala through sponsorship opportunities and can be directed to Daniel Glenn, director of marketing, at daniel@kissagatior.com.