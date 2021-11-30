ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–Friday Art Market, in Creative Clay’s courtyard will be put on by The Pinellas County Schools’ Transition student artists on Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“The Transition class is excited to debut their new pieces, including one-of-a-kind hand-painted wooden earrings, key chains, and jewelry boxes,” said Amanda Drewes, ESE Teacher, Extended Transition. “Fresh out of the kiln and newly fired and painted ceramic snowmen.”

This art market is a chance to support local artists and get an early start on holiday gift purchases.

“Shop for the holidays and support these young artists for a beautiful day in the sun,” said Drewes. “I am so proud of all their hard work!”

Live music by Emily Turnage will also be a part of the Art Market. Creative Clay will welcome back British Food Stop as their Art Market Food Truck partner!

There will also be tables with items from Creative Thrift, Creative Clay’s pay-what-you-wish store for repurposed art supplies, frames, books and more.

Creative Clay’s vision is to make the arts accessible to all. Its mission is to help people with disabilities achieve full and inclusive lives through access to the arts by providing expressive, educational, and vocational experiences.

Creative Clay’s core program is its Community Arts Program, which serves 50-60 adult artists with neuro-differences each week. Through the implementation of additional offerings, such as the inclusive Art Around the World summer camp, Summer Studio for older teens and young adults, Artlink employment program, Creative Care Arts in Wellness outreach program, and its Pinellas County Schools’ partnership Transition program, individuals of all ages and abilities are mentored, taught and empowered to become working artists who actively create, market and sell their work.