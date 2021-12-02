TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Dr. Andrew Vallo D.D.S is a Tampa Bay Dentist, and an animal lover. When he opened his business in April, he vowed to put money aside for every new patient with the goal to give back to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

This month his dream will become a reality.

It all began with an experience a few years back with his own dog. The pup had been surrendered twice at a young age before this dentist came to his rescue at a shelter in another state. The dentist was impacted by those images of that malnourished dog but was happy to nurse that dog, named Samson, back to health. He’s now a happy 5 year old strong pup. Dr. Vallo never forgot the situation and always wanted to do more.

In April, Dr. Vallo opened his first dental office in West Chase and announced he was teaming up with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay by donating an entire month’s supply of food for one pet per new patient at his practice, The Dental Boutique Westchase. The food would go a long way toward pet health.

It’s a win/win. Many people had been putting off going to the Dentist during the pandemic.Their visits not only helps their pearly whites stay on track, they can smile wider knowing their visit means 4 legged friends will be fed well and stay healthy.

On December 13 at 10 am, Dr. Vallo will be presenting Sherry Silk, The Humane Society’s CEO a check for $7,000. That money will cap off a successful business start and community support for Dr. Vallo’s giving back to pets initiative. A check presentation will take place.

All are welcome to the event at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay at 3607 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL.