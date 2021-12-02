TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The City of Tampa has appointed Kayon Henderson as Manager of Housing and Community Development.

Her promotion follows a series of accomplishments and dedicated service, which over the years has helped thousands of struggling families and vulnerable individuals secure a safe place to live. Sharply monitoring the distribution of more than 80 million dollars in federal and state grant funding, Henderson has helped carve the path to meet Mayor Jane Castor’s ambitious housing affordability goals and in her new role, will only strengthen and catapult this effort.

“We are so very fortunate to have Kayon on our team, as she has proven to be deeply invested in uplifting our community through her work,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “She has displayed unwavering dedication and helped my administration make strides toward our ambitious housing affordability goals. Kayon is truly making a difference each and every day, and we are proud to see her take the reins of one of the most important divisions within city government and are eager to see it flourish under her leadership.”

Henderson joined the City of Tampa in 2013 as a Project Monitor, ensuring all sub-recipients, who held agreements with the City, were in compliance with funding source regulations and their grant agreements.

A year later, she was promoted to Community Development Specialist II, and worked closely with agencies to help develop policies and procedures for housing programs. Among those were the Emergency Solutions Grants Program and the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS Program. Henderson led the effort to develop HOPWA in the City of Tampa, an effort that has since touched the lives of hundreds of low-income individuals living with HIV/AIDS, and their families.

“Team members like Kayon define the essence of public service,” said Carole Post, Administrator of Development and Economic Opportunity. “Talented and determined, Kayon is a problem solver and has excelled as she navigates and motivates her team through the complexities of housing programs and funding. She leads by example and is a pillar within the Development and Economic Opportunity portfolio.”

Henderson has been serving as Interim Manager of Housing and Community Development. Her official title will take effect December 1, 2021.

“I truly feel it is my calling to assist those who are unable to sufficiently help themselves,” said Henderson. “Rather than a career, this is a calling for me, and I am eager to continue improving the lives of those less fortunate.”

Originally from Jamaica, Henderson is a graduate of the University of South Florida and is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Public Administration.