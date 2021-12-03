(CNN) — Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “Verzuz” battle turned real on Thursday night.
The event, held at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium in front of a live audience, featured the two groups, who got into a physical quarrel during the show.READ MORE: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Drug Lab Earns Accreditation
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s Bizzy Bone said that Three 6 was “mocking” him and the two groups exchanged some words. Bizzy Bone threw something at Three 6.
The livestream was paused with the screen saying there were technical difficulties, but the “Verzuz” battle did resume with Bizzy Bone apologizing.READ MORE: The City Of Tampa Appoints New Manager Of Housing And Community Development
I wanna apologize to everybody out here, he said. “On both sides. I’m not trying to mess this shit up. Pardon me. Let’s keep the party going,” Bizzy said.
The “Verzuz” battle also featured cameos from Lil Wayne, Lil Flip, Lil Jon, and Terrence Howard.MORE NEWS: Local Dentist Gives Back To The Humane Society Of Tampa Bay
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.