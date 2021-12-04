MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Daytona Beach drug trafficker, Maxwell A. Vega, pled guilty today in federal court in Ft. Pierce to one count of distribution of over 50 grams of methamphetamine, one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents, on July 2, 2021, Vega traveled from Daytona Beach, Florida to a hotel in Martin County, where he had prearranged a meeting to sell methamphetamine. During the course of arranging the drug deal, Vega offered to sell fentanyl in addition to the methamphetamine. The purchaser initially declined, stating that fentanyl was too dangerous a drug. Vega encouraged the sale, and offered to bring a sample of fentanyl to the meeting. Vega told the purchaser that the fentanyl was the “real deal” and to be careful not to touch it. Lab results showed that the 54.81 grams of meth that Vega sold was 98% pure.

On July 7, 2021, Vega again traveled from Daytona Beach, Florida to the same hotel in Martin County, where he had prearranged a second meeting to sell methamphetamine and fentanyl. Vega again arrived and proceeded to the room where he sold an ounce of fentanyl, and 1.170 grams of methamphetamine which had a purity of 99%. Vega was arrested shortly after this transaction.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and Anthony Salisbury, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Miami Field Office made the announcement.

The Department of Homeland Security, together with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Luisa Honora Berti is prosecuting this case.

Vega will be sentenced on a date to be announced. He faces a minimum term of imprisonment of ten years and a maximum of life.