Lara Perry, R.T.(R)(ARRT), Manager of Diagnostic Imaging (left) and Sandy Lee, CT Technologist II (right). Oak Hill Hospital offers a free pre-screen assessment for patients to determine if they meet the lung screening requirements.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — Oak Hill Hospital is excited to announce during Lung Cancer Awareness Month that it is now a designated Lung Cancer Screening Center by the American College of Radiology (ACR). The ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center designation is a voluntary program that recognizes facilities that have committed to practice safe, effective diagnostic care for individuals at the highest risk for lung cancer.

Lung cancer screening with low-dose computed tomography scans, and appropriate follow-up care, significantly reduces lung cancer deaths. In December 2013, the United States Preventive Services Task Force recommended screening of adults aged 50 to 80 years who have a 20 pack-year smoking history and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years. Lung cancer is the nation’s leading cancer killer – taking the lives of more people each year than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined.

Lung cancer screenings are available at Oak Hill Hospital and are covered by Medicare and most insurance companies. Patients without health insurance coverage can still receive a screening at a self-pay rate of $150. To schedule a free pre-screen assessment for a lung screening, call Oak Hill Hospital at 352-597-6339. Patients that meet the criteria will be assisted in notifying their physician and scheduling an appointment.

In order to receive this elite distinction, facilities must be accredited by the ACR in computed tomography, as well as undergo a rigorous assessment of its lung cancer screening protocol and infrastructure. Also required are procedures in place for follow-up patient care, such as counseling and smoking cessation programs.

For more information about the Lung Cancer Screening Center designation, visit: www.acr.org/Quality-Safety/Lung-Cancer-Screening-Center.