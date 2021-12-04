TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Tampa Police Department are arrestng and charging the suspect after shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy.

Ja’Marion Strange, 16, is being charged with first degree murder after an ongoing dispute ended in gunfire near the intersection of 22nd street and 26th avenue 10 days ago.

On November 23, 2021 officers found a 13-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds near the Lee Davis Community Center. The victim was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where he died two days later.



After the autopsy was conducted, the Medical Examiner ruled the victim’s death a homicide.



Investigators gathered a lot of evidence in this case, and with the help of video, witnesses, tips from the public and other investigative means, they were able to develop probable cause and arrest Strange.



At the time of his arrest for the 1st Degree Murder charge, Strange was already in custody for three felony charges (two aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges and a shooting at/within or into a building charge) for a November 8, 2021 shooting where he opened fire on the victim’s home, while family members were inside.



Detectives are thankful for the cooperation they’ve received from the public. Although Strange is charged in the victim’s death, the investigation is ongoing and more information is needed. Anyone with tips should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-837-TIPS.