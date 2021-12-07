SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Cynthia Erivo attends the 25th Annual Critics\' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

(CNN) — The Roy family is rich in Critics Choice nominations.

HBO’s “Succession” scored eight nominations for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, more than any other show, the group announced Monday.

Their nominations included individual acting nominations for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, who are both in the best actor in a drama series category, and supporting actor/actress nominations for Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook.

HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” and Paramount+’s “Evil” each earned five nominations each.

“Ted Lasso,” “Only Murders In the Building,” “The Good Fight,” “This Is Us,” and “WandaVision” all received four nominations.

Nominations in the film categories will be announced December 13.

The show will air on The CW and TBS on January 9.

Here are the nominations for some of the major categories. A full list can be found on the Critics Choice website.

Best drama series

“Evil” (Paramount+)

“For All Mankind” (Apple TV+)

“The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

“Pose” (FX)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Best actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown — “This Is Us” (NBC)

Mike Colter — “Evil” (Paramount+)

Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae — “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Billy Porter — “Pose” (FX)

Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)

Best actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba — “In Treatment” (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia — “Cruel Summer” (Freeform)

Christine Baranski — “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

Katja Herbers — “Evil” (Paramount+)

Melanie Lynskey — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

MJ Rodriguez — “Pose” (FX)

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun — “Succession” (HBO)

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO)

Justin Hartley — “This Is Us” (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession” (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin — “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Andrea Martin — “Evil” (Paramount+)

Audra McDonald — “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

Christine Lahti — “Evil” (Paramount+)

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession” (HBO)

Sarah Snook — “Succession” (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson — “This Is Us” (NBC)

Best comedy series

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“The Other Two” (HBO Max)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX on Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Best actor in a comedy series

Iain Armitage — “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

Nicholas Hoult — “The Great” (Hulu)

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak — “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Best actress in a comedy series

Elle Fanning — “The Great” (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry — “Girls5eva” (Peacock)

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Sandra Oh — “The Chair” (Netflix)

Issa Rae — “Insecure” (HBO)

Jean Smart — “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Ncuti Gatwa — “Sex Education” (Netflix)

Brett Goldstein — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén — “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones — “Ghosts” (CBS)

Ray Romano — “Made for Love” (HBO Max)

Bowen Yang — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Einbinder — “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Kristin Chenoweth — “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)

Molly Shannon — “The Other Two” (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Josie Totah — “Saved By the Bell” (Peacock)

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Best limited series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Dr. Death” (Peacock)

“It’s a Sin” (HBO Max)

“Maid” (Netflix)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney+)

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Olly Alexander — “It’s a Sin” (HBO Max)

Paul Bettany — “WandaVision” (Disney+)

William Jackson Harper — “Love Life” (HBO Max)

Joshua Jackson — “Dr. Death” (Peacock)

Michael Keaton — “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Hamish Linklater — “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Danielle Brooks — “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime)

Cynthia Erivo — “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

Thuso Mbedu — “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen — “WandaVision” (Disney+)

Margaret Qualley — “Maid” (Netflix)

Kate Winslet — “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Murray Bartlett — “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Zach Gilford — “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper — “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

Evan Peters — “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Christian Slater — “Dr. Death” (Peacock)

Courtney B. Vance — “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Jennifer Coolidge — “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Kaitlyn Dever — “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn — “WandaVision” (Disney+)

Melissa McCarthy — “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu)

Julianne Nicholson — “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Jean Smart — “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Best foreign language series

“Acapulco” (Apple TV+)

“Call My Agent!” (Netflix)

“Lupin” (Netflix)

“Money Heist” (Netflix)

“Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

