TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–Holidays On Wheels will deliver a full holiday meal and gifts to 3,000 homebound and transportation-disadvantaged families with children living in Tampa Bay on December 13. This program is in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries. TBNEH will utilize over 400 volunteers to deliver to households that are homebound and do not have access to a reliable vehicle to get to other Metropolitan Ministries holiday meal distribution sites.

Sign up now to volunteer to deliver Holidays On Wheels.

“In Tampa Bay, thousands of kids and their families live in fear of going hungry this holiday season,” said Caitlyn Peacock, Executive Director of TBNEH. “Most of us look forward to enjoying a delicious meal during the holidays, yet many of our neighbors will not have food on their table. The Meals on Wheels for Kids’ Holidays On Wheels program will ensure homebound and transportation-disadvantaged kids and their families have a healthy and happy holiday season.”

Holidays On Wheels deliveries will occur between 9:00 AM-2:00 PM on Monday, December 13.

Volunteers will pick up route sheets and special delivery items from various Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent pick-up sites throughout the tri-county area or the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field and utilize their vehicles to deliver food and joy this holiday season. Visit http://www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer to create a volunteer account and sign up to deliver. Once the volunteer car is loaded, routes will take about 60 minutes to complete.

ABOUT TAMPA BAY NETWORK TO END HUNGER

Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger is committed to ending hunger in Tampa Bay by bringing people together to find solutions that eliminate barriers, increase access and knowledge, and expand the amount of nutritious food available. TBNEH has over 350 members and serves a tri-county area, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. TBNEH is a 501(c)3 nonprofit agency and relies on its community for support. For more information, visit http://www.NetworktoEndHunger.org.