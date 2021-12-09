HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the details surrounding a shooting in Brandon.

On Thursday, December 9, 2021, deputies were called to the report of shots fired at the Wash Up-Brandon car wash at 830 E Brandon Blvd just after 12:45 p.m. Deputies arrived at the scene just minutes later. Upon arrival, the deputies witnessed Daniel Lighty, 35, of South Carolina firing a weapon. As deputies approached Lighty, he began firing shots towards them, striking a marked patrol vehicle. Deputies continued towards Lighty while taking cover behind nearby businesses for safety. One deputy returned fire as Lighty continued to shoot at them. No one was struck during the incident.

The HCSO SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team were activated. After firing several rounds, Lighty retreated into his vehicle and contacted the HCSO 911 dispatch center claiming he was frustrated with the mental health care he received at a local hospital.

HCSO dispatchers, along with a crisis negotiator, were able to encourage Lighty to surrender without further violence. Lighty was arrested and taken into custody before 1:45 p.m.

“The deputies today displayed a great deal of skill, teamwork, and bravery. Although this individual appears to have been suffering from a mental health crisis, that does not for a moment excuse his reckless violence,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Lighty’s actions put several lives at risk, and those actions will not go unpunished. He will get the help he needs, this time not in a hospital, but in our jail.”

Lighty is currently facing several charges including three counts of Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be released via the Public Affairs Office.