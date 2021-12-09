MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Santa and Danny the Elf will be doing storytimes, crafts, and more at the library. They will be at the Central, Island, Rocky Bluff, and Braden River branches.

Santa and Danny the Elf will be visiting the branches so that kids can come and tell him their wishes, have their picture taken, and take part in activities at the individual branches.

The dates and times are as follows:

• Downtown Bradenton – Saturday, December 18th, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Island Branch – Tuesday, December 21st, 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

• Rocky Bluff Branch – Tuesday, December 21st, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

• Braden River Branch – Wednesday, December 22nd, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

