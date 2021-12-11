Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Thonotosassa.

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, just before 2:00 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 9400 block of Goldenrod Road to conduct a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a deceased female.

At this time there is no threat to the public. Detectives believe this is an isolated incident.

“We are devastated to see such senseless violence end someone’s life, “said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Detectives are currently working to piece together the events that led up to this tragic death. This cruel violence will not be tolerated in our community, and will not go unpunished.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200