HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect connected to the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in Dover.

Richard Haywood, 48, was taken into custody on Friday, December 10, 2021, after the Plant City Police Department received a call from an anonymous citizen who recognized the vehicle of interest in this case at the Walmart located at 2602 James L. Redman Parkway Plant City, Florida 33566.

Officers from the Plant City Police Department responded to this location and made contact with Haywood.

“Thanks to the bravery and quick-thinking of this alert citizen, this criminal was caught,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this victim’s family and I hope that this arrest brings them some peace of mind as they grieve this tragic loss.”.

HCSO homicide detectives placed Haywood into custody and he is facing a Second Degree Murder charge.