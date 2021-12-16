Bradenton, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Meals on Wheels PLUS will be distributing meals for local familes to prepare for a traditonal holiday meal. Food4Families will be distribuitng food on Monday, December 20.

Meals on Wheels PLUS has been distributing food to Manatee County families in need through the Food4Families program as part of our COVID-19 Emergency Relief efforts since March of 2020.

“Our message this holiday season is simple: if you live in Manatee County and need food assistance, we are here to help make the holidays a little brighter,” stated Maribeth Phillips, President & CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee. “Our goal with this holiday food distribution is to bring joy, hope, and critical nutrition to food-insecure families in Manatee County,” she added.

The drive-through distribution will take place at Renaissance on 9th located at 1816 9th Street West, Bradenton, Florida 34205 beginning at 4:00pm. Quantities are limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Since mid-March 2020, distributions have included bags of food to feed a family of five breakfast, lunch, and dinner for two or more days. Over 1.3 million meals have been provided through the Food4Families program since it started in March of 2020 in response to COVID-19 and distributions continue in 2021. Visit www.MealsOnWheelsPLUS.org for more information.

One of the PLUS programs of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, The Food Bank of Manatee is the largest hunger relief organization based in Manatee County. In the face of COVID-19, The Food Bank of Manatee is continuing to see an increase in the amount of food needed to help feed Manatee County families. Those who are able to donate to help those in need can make a gift online at www.MealsOnWheelsPLUS.org or by mail to 811 23rd Ave. East, Bradenton, FL 34208.