TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A federal jury has found Nicole Diaz (35, Tampa) guilty of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 2022.

Diaz had been indicted on September 4, 2019.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, as part of the conspiracy, in 2018 Diaz’s co-conspirators used the U.S. Postal Service to ship multiple kilograms of high purity cocaine from various locations in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico to the Middle District of Florida and elsewhere. Knowing the unlawful purpose of the plan, Diaz allowed kilogram quantities of cocaine to be delivered to her address in Tampa, where she received those packages for further distribution on to various destinations in the United States.