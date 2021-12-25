MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A federal district judge in Miami last week sentenced 35-year-old Christopher Grant Proby to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor and for participating in the armed robbery of a Riviera Beach plumber.

In December 2017, Proby initiated a social media conversation with a 14-year-old girl. Proby asked about the minor’s sexual experience and said that he wanted to have sex with her. In late January 2018, the girl ran away from her foster home to meet with Proby in Riviera Beach. They engaged in sexual activity.

In June 2018, Proby used on-line social media to advertise the girl for commercial sex. When men responded to the advertisement requesting to have sex with the minor, Proby communicated with them by text message to arrange a price, meeting location, and specify the sex acts that the minor would perform. Proby drove the minor to meet with these men to engage in commercial sex acts, and took any money that she earned.

On July 11, 2018, Proby and his codefendants, Jamal Lamar Head and Keon Travy Glanton, worked together to rob a Roto-Rooter plumber of valuable plumbing equipment in Riviera Beach, Florida. Head, Proby, and Glanton directed the minor to place a service all to Roto-Rooter. At their direction, the minor lured the Roto-Rooter plumber to an abandoned residence in Riviera Beach, where Head assaulted him with a firearm. Proby and Glanton took valuable plumbing equipment from the vehicle while Head held the victim at gunpoint.

Head and Glanton were previously sentenced to 60 and 33 years in prison, respectively, for the armed robbery of the Riviera Beach plumber, as well as for other crimes, including the murder of a different plumber from Miami.

U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman imposed the sentences.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida; Christopher Robinson, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Miami Field Office; and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami made the announcement.