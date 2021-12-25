SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–During a busy season when most businesses are focused on generating revenue, JMX Brands decided to give back to the community. Closing on a record-breaking year for the niche ecommerce retailer, JMX Brands’ CEO Jim Miller and Vice President Linse Miller offered to personally match employees’ gifts up to $1,000 and gave a company match up to $2,000.

In alignment with the company’s core value of giving, a Giving Committee was established at the Sarasota-based business in September to foster a culture of generosity at JMX Brands. The funds raised by employees will be donated to All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota, Fla. and Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network in Goshen, Ind.

“Expressions of gratitude and generosity are fundamental responses that make us human,” said Miller in a statement. “We’re grateful for the beauty, abundance and relationships all around us – then prompted by that gratitude, we’re moved to share it with others.”

In under three weeks, 58 employees of the parent company of DutchCrafters Amish Furniture contributed more than $1,400, leading JMX Brands to donate nearly $4,000 to All Faiths Food Bank and Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network.