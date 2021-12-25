SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Women’s Resource Center announces two new programs that focus on life enrichment. “Trust in Transformation,” a weekly support group led by Dr. Judy Sedgeman, an educational psychologist, starts January 11 via Zoom and is ongoing. “You Are Worthy” is an eight-week series moderated by Chris Florand and Denise Whalin. This in-person series is at WRC’s Sarasota office at 340 S. Tuttle Ave. For more information, visit their website or call (941) 256-9721.

In “Trust in Transformation,” Dr. Judy Sedgeman, an educational psychologist with more than 30 years’ experience as a mental health mentor, will explore building resilience in the face of trauma, adversity, and other life stresses. As much as resilience involves “bouncing back” from difficult experiences, it can also involve profound personal growth. “Participants will explore our natural intuitive capacity to transcend circumstances, understand our power to think as the gift of a continual fresh start and recognize how to navigate our own states of mind,” says Sedgeman. This program, offered via Zoom, meets every Tuesday, 7 to 8:30 p.m., starting January 11. The fee is $10 for the series.

In “You Are Worthy,” Chris Florand and Denise Whalin will help participants develop skills for improved self-confidence, assertiveness, boundary setting, and negotiation. This program meets weekly, with each session focusing on developing self-awareness skills, the building block where real personal growth and power to change lives starts. Florand and Whalin help participants stop habits that hinder healthy self-esteem and replace self-defeating thoughts and behaviors with positive views. The “You Are Worthy” two-hour workshops help attendees develop healthy actions and boundaries for an improved life experience. This program meets every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and consists of eight weekly sessions starting on February 10. There is a $25 flat registration fee for all eight sessions.

“Our programs reflect the progress we have all made this past year and a commitment to self-care in the new year. Many of our clients rarely have the time to focus on themselves. With these programs, we hope to empower women to prioritize their mental health and wellness,” says Ashley Brown, CEO and president of the Women’s Resource Center.