TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Governor Ron DeSantis applauded the US Department of the Air Force’s decision to designate MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa as the next Main Operation Base for 24 KC-46 Pegasus tankers.

After conducting site surveys that assessed locations based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, enviornmental and cost the decision was made that MacDill Air Force Base could be the next Main Operation Bas for 24 KC-46 Pegasus tankers.

“Today’s decision by the Air Force further solidifies Florida as the most military-friendly state in the country,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I look forward to seeing the job growth and economic impact these state-of-the-art aircraft will bring to the Tampa area

24 KC-46s will replace active duty KC-135 Stratotankers located at MacDill AFB.

“Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, our state continues to make US military operations not only welcome, but integral to the fabric of Florida,” said Acting Secretary of Commerce Marc Adler, President and CEO of Enterprise Florida, Inc. “Today’s decision will have positive impacts on the Tampa Bay area for years to come and is the culmination of an incredible partnership between the state of Florida and the Tampa Bay region to support the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.”

A final basing decision will be made after an environmental impact analysis, which is expected to take place in fall 2023. Fairchild AFB, Washington, is considered a reasonable alternative and will also undergo an environmental impact analysis.