ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On December 25, a 56 year old man walking along the north sidewalk of 18th Avenue S. stepped off the curb to cross the street in 1900 block and was hit.

A blue Kia Sedan and a gray sedan (unknown make) were traveling westbound on 18th Avenue South. First the Kia struck him and moments later, the gray sedan struck him while he was still lying in the roadway.

Neither the Kia nor the gray sedan remained at the scene. The victim died at the scene. His name will be released once next of kin is notified.

18th Avenue S. was closed to traffic at 20th St. for approximately 3 hours for the investigation.

At this time the Kia and gray sedan are still at large. If anyone has any information about either vehicle, please contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.