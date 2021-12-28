BROOKVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Oak Hill Hospital is proud to announce that free Tools to Quit Tobacco classes provided by the Gulfcoast North AHEC, Inc. will be held on the third Wednesday of the month from 2-4 pm on Oak Hill Hospital’s campus in the two-story Nature Coast Medical Pavilion Conference Room.
This free class will provide participants with information about the effects of tobacco use and nicotine dependency, the benefits of quitting, effective tools, and techniques to assist in developing a personalized quit plan to become tobacco-free. Free nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges are available if medically appropriate and if the participant is 18 years of age or older. The program covers all forms of tobacco. Registration is required by calling 813-929-1000 or emailing info@gnahec.org
Classes will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on the following dates:
- January 19
- February 16
- March 16
- April 20
- May 18
- June 15
- July 20
- August 17
- September 21
- October 19
- November 16
- December 21
For more information, contact Sheena Thompson, AS, CTTS, NCTTP, CLL, Lead Tobacco Treatment Specialist of the Tobacco Free Florida AHEC Cessation Program for Gulfcoast North AHEC, Inc. 813.929.1000 or sthompson@gnahec.org