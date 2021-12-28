BROOKVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Oak Hill Hospital is proud to announce that free Tools to Quit Tobacco classes provided by the Gulfcoast North AHEC, Inc. will be held on the third Wednesday of the month from 2-4 pm on Oak Hill Hospital’s campus in the two-story Nature Coast Medical Pavilion Conference Room.

This free class will provide participants with information about the effects of tobacco use and nicotine dependency, the benefits of quitting, effective tools, and techniques to assist in developing a personalized quit plan to become tobacco-free. Free nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges are available if medically appropriate and if the participant is 18 years of age or older. The program covers all forms of tobacco. Registration is required by calling 813-929-1000 or emailing info@gnahec.org

Classes will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on the following dates:

January 19

February 16

March 16

April 20

May 18

June 15

July 20

August 17

September 21

October 19

November 16

December 21

For more information, contact Sheena Thompson, AS, CTTS, NCTTP, CLL, Lead Tobacco Treatment Specialist of the Tobacco Free Florida AHEC Cessation Program for Gulfcoast North AHEC, Inc. 813.929.1000 or sthompson@gnahec.org