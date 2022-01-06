(CNN) — Guitarist and singer John Mayer will not be present at the “Playing in the Sand” festival with the band Dead & Company because he has tested positive for Covid-19, according to the band’s verified Twitter account.
"Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming "Playing in the Sand" event in Riviera Cancun," the tweet read.
CNN has reached out to reps for Mayer for statement.
The band is made up of former Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir along Mayer and featuring Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.
Their performances are scheduled to run from Jan. 7 – 10.
“We came down here to have fun,” the band tweeted Weir as saying. “Unfortunately some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we’re going to have.”
They were one of the groups that made headlines last summer by announcing that vaccinations and negative Covid tests would be required to attend their concerts.
As the omicron variant surges in the US, several celebrities have gone public with testing positive, including Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Fallon and others.
