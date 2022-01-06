LAKELAND, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Dr. Jerry Haag, President and CEO of One More Child, was recently re-appointed to the Florida Faith-Based and Community-Based Advisory Council at the request of Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis is the third governor who has appointed Haag to this role.

“It is a distinct honor to continue to work with Governor DeSantis and our elected officials to ensure that every child and every family in Florida has access to crucial services,” Haag said. “In our organization, everything we do is to help one more child and to empower every family. It is humbling to be part of such a diverse council of leaders that focuses every resource on Florida’s most vulnerable.”

The 14-member council provides recommendations to the governor and the Florida Legislature on ways the government and faith-based partners can work together to improve child welfare, criminal justice, disaster planning, family initiatives and more, through legislation and strategic planning.

Dr. Haag, who also serves as the chairman of the board for the Christian Alliance for Orphans (CAFO) and is a member of the Forbes Nonprofit Council, became the ninth president in the history of One More Child in 2007. One More Child provides Christ-centered services to foster children, hungry children, sex trafficking victims, single moms and struggling families.

In 2020, One More Child impacted more than 324,000 children and families in 14 countries. One More Child’s international headquarters is located in Lakeland, Fla.

More information on the council can be found at http://www.flgov.com/fbcb/