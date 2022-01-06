TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Dr. Qing McGaha (55, Tampa) with conspiracy to commit unlawful distribution of controlled substances and unlawful distribution of controlled substances for no legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice, as well as monetary transactions in criminally derived property.

The indictment also charges Camille Mohammed (52, Tampa) with conspiracy to commit unlawful distribution of controlled substances. If convicted of the drug conspiracy count, McGaha and Mohammed each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. McGaha also faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each unlawful distribution count (15 counts) and 10 years in federal prison for each money laundering count (4 counts). If convicted on all counts, McGaha and Mohammed each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. The indictment also notifies McGaha that the United States intends to forfeit $774,216.12 in U.S. currency, $170,482.34 seized from bank accounts, and two real properties located in the Tampa Bay area, which are alleged to be traceable to proceeds of the offense or used to facilitate the crimes.

According to the indictment, McGaha was a Florida-licensed medical doctor who owned and operated MD Care Clinic, a pain management clinic in Hillsborough County. McGaha employed Mohammed, who served as the clinic’s receptionist and scheduled patient appointments, collected patient fees, and recorded vital measurements. Mohammed also falsified urine screen results, managed the overcrowded waiting room and parking lot, and fielded calls from pharmacists concerned about McGaha’s controlled substance prescriptions.

Over a 20-month period, undercover agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted numerous appointments with McGaha and at each appointment received an opioid controlled substance (hydrocodone, hydromorphone, or oxycodone), not for a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice.

In addition, McGaha engaged in multiple monetary transactions over $10,000, which monies she criminally derived from the operation of her clinic and which she used to purchase a piece of real property located in Clearwater or deposited into her bank account.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.