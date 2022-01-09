SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Sarasota Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that happened just after midnight in the 1900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Sarasota, on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

An arrest warrant for a charge of Murder has been issued for Johnny D. Evans, 22, last known address of 1550 North Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. Two photos of Evans are attached. Evans is 6’1” and 170lbs and is considered armed and dangerous.

The man who was shot has died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting. His next of kin was notified at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday. The name of the victim is being withheld under Marsy’s Law.

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com