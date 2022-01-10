The stage is set for the nominations announcement for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, December 13, 2021, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — On a typical year, the Golden Globe Awards serve as the gold standard for tipsy fun. But this is not a typical year for Hollywood’s quirkiest award show.

Still, even as the Globes serve a time out as The Hollywood Foreign Press Association works to repair its reputation, there is no break being taken from recognizing the best films and television of the year.

In a toned down, untelevised presentation, the winners of the Golden Globes were announced Sunday night.

A full list of nominees follows below with winners indicated in bold.

Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbender, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” *WINNER

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” *WINNER

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” *WINNER

Best Television Series Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” *WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession” *WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game” *WINNER

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks” *WINNER

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

FILM

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“West Side Story” *WINNER

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“Belfast,”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog” *WINNER

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car” *WINNER

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” *WINNER

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin , “Being the Ricardos”

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” – Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell *WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” *WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” *WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” *WINNER

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Motion Picture — Animated

“Encanto” *WINNER

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard” *WINNER

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” *WINNER

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story” *WINNER

Best Director — Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” *WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best Original Score

“The French Dispatch”

“Encanto”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Dune” *WINNER

