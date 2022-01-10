THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1456 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Josh Duhamel during an interview with hots Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 -- (Photo By: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Josh Duhamel popped the question to former Miss World America Audra Mari and she said yes.

The actor posted the news to Instagram Saturday, writing “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!”

He shared a picture with himself holding up a handwritten note.

Mari commented on the photo, saying, “I love you!!” She shared it on her own Instagram, writing, “my heart is so happy.. I love you @joshduhamel.”

Among the well wishers was Duhamel’s ex-wife Fergie, who wrote in the comments section of his post,”Congrats!!!” The singer added six green heart emojis.

Fergie and Duhamel share a son together.

Mari was crowned Miss World America in 2016.

