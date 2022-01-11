(CNN) — Actress Betty White died after suffering a stroke six days prior, according to her death certificate.
The official cause of death listed on the Los Angeles County file obtained by CNN is cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke, when blood flow to the brain is blocked causing impairment due to lack of oxygen.READ MORE: Suspect Wanted On Murder Charges In Connection To Shooting
White died in her Los Angeles home early on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.READ MORE: Man Sentenced For Sex-Trafficking During Miami Super Bowl
Best known for her roles on “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” White was a fan favorite, revered across generations.
A nationwide movie event will go on as planned on January 17th, to celebrate what would have been White’s 100th birthday. The film, to be shown at 900 theaters nationwide, will follow White’s day-to-day life, highlighting her work and fervent advocacy for animals.MORE NEWS: Oldsmar Man Arrested For Making And Possessing Explosive Devices
White’s funeral will be a private.