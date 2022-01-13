WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Machine Gun Kelly\'s UN/DN LAQR Launch Event on December 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Machine Gun Kelly\'s UN/DN LAQR)

(CNN) — A toast is in order to actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly (though, you might want to bring your own beverage). The couple has publicized they are engaged.

Fox shared a video of the engagement on Instagram, which happened on January 11, and reflected on their dating.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she wrote. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes….and then we drank each other’s blood.”

The pair’s relationship has been what you could call passion-fueled. Their public declarations of love and displays of affection have made the couple a tabloid favorite, fueled of course by the duo’s sometimes unique tributes to one another. (Remember Machine Gun Kelly’s blood necklace?)

In September 2020, the musician opened up to Howard Stern about meeting Fox on the set of the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

“I didn’t know what that was until me and her made eye contact,” Kelly said. “That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.'”

This would be the first marriage for Machine Gun Kelly, who has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Fox was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.

For his part, Green has made it clear that when it comes to his ex, there’s no, ehem, bad blood.

