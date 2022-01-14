TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Anthony Wayne Smith (58, Bradenton) has pleaded guilty to manufacturing counterfeit currency. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 6, 2022.

According to the plea agreement, Smith manufactured U.S. Federal Reserve notes at his home in Bradenton. During the execution of a search warrant on Smith’s residence, law enforcement officers recovered, among other things, a large quantity of counterfeit notes hidden throughout the residence, texturized printing paper, and printers.

Additionally, Smith’s laptop computer contained digital images of U.S. Federal Reserve notes that had been used in the production and manufacture of counterfeit currency.