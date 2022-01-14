PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)- The Pinellas Police Athletic League (PAL) “Shoot With The Stars,” presented with the National Aviation Academy, is sponsoring its fourth annual charity event and registration is open. Shoot With The Stars is a competitive sporting clay event hosted by Pinellas PAL, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Citizens Association.

Pinellas PAL is a Non-Profit organization sponsored by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office that works with at-risk juveniles. All funds raised through “Shoot With The Stars” will benefit the youth development programs at Pinellas PAL.

“Shoot With The Stars” is scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022. Check-in and breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m. and the clay shoot will begin at 9:00 a.m.

All participants will receive breakfast, lunch, event shirt, and ammunition for the competition. Each level of registration and sponsorship comes with different benefits.

Visit https://www.shootwiththestars.com/ to register or for more information.

Media is welcome to attend the event. Any media interested in attending please contact Sergeant Jessica Mackesy in the Public Information Office at (727) 582-6221 or at Pinellas_SO_PIO@pcsonet.com.