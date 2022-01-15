SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Sarasota Brothers have been arrested and are facing charges after a victim reported having his car shot by pellet guns.

Jason Versakos, 39, and Jeremy Versakos, 39, both from Sarasota have been arrested.

Sarasota Police detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking they call to report any possible damage to their vehicles.

On December 30, 2021, just after 6:30 p.m., Sarasota Police officers responded to the 1500 block of Brink Avenue, Sarasota, about a shooting. A victim told officers as he was driving northbound on Brink Ave., an object hit the right rear passenger window of his vehicle. An adult woman was in the front passenger seat and there was no one sitting in the back seat. The victim heard a loud bang, a woman scream from his passenger seat, noticed a large hole, and the rear window shattered.

Video obtained by Sarasota Police officers showed a fight between the two brothers and an unknown man in an SUV. A short time after the fight, officers observed Jason walk out of a house with a rifle and walk back into a house. Several minutes later, officers observed a vehicle drive by the home, heard a pop and a woman scream.

Jason is facing charges of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Jeremy is facing charges of Resisting an Officer without Violence.

Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are continuing their investigation into possible other victims who may have had their vehicles shot by a pellet gun in the area of Brink Ave., Sarasota, between 17th Street and 12th Street within the last 30 days. If you have traveled Brink Ave. and have damage to your vehicle, please contact Sarasota Police Detective Frank Castro at 941-263-6822 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com