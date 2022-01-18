TV personality/model Heidi Klum walks the runway at the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection 2008 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2008 at Bryant Park February 1, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)
(CNN) — Heidi Klum’s legs may have been insured for more than $2 million, but one is worth more than another.
During a recent visit on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the supermodel and TV host/judge explained that she has a huge scar on one of her legs from falling into some glass as a child.
"Obviously I put so much spray tan on right now you can't see it right now," she said. "But, yeah, one was more expensive than the other one."
Klum said she finds the whole insurance thing “weird.”
"I didn't insure them, by the way," she explained. "It was a client that insured them. It wasn't me."
