(CNN) — Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Georgia early Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to local police.

Officers responded at about 2:30 a.m. to a 911 call regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on the road, according to a statement emailed to CNN by Peachtree City Police Department.

A Peachtree City officer “observed a vehicle matching the description and ultimately conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence,” according to the report.

“Subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence,” the statement said.

Haddish, 42, was transported to Fayette County Jail without incident, officials said.

Representatives for Haddish could not be reached for comment.

Haddish, who has starred on several television shows, is best known for her stand-up comedy and role in the comedy film “Girls Trip.”

Entertainment Tonight reported her dog of 13 years recently died, as have mentor and fellow comedian Bob Saget and close friend Carl Craig, a music producer.

Haddish and rapper Common split in November after their yearlong relationship, People magazine reported.

In an interview with ET that was published on Friday, Haddish said her personal life “is in shambles.”

“This year, you know, people are like, ‘Happy New Year.’ I’m like, no, neutral new year. I’m gonna be neutral in the year,” she said, adding that she is “very emotional.”

“I’ve been crying a lot ’cause it’s — that’s my heart. My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, those, they were my rocks, you know, they had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, I’m sure I got them in the spiritual,” she said in the interview.

In an Instagram post addressing Saget’s death earlier this week, Haddish wrote: “You have brought so much joy to this planet. You were one of my 1st Great teachers. You always made me feel safe and worthy. You always made me laugh.”

