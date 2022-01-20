UNSPECIFIED - DECEMBER 10: In this screengrab released on December 10, Dolly Parton performs during the Billboard Women In Music 2020 event on December 10, 2020. (Photo by 2020 Billboard Women In Music/Getty Images for Billboard)
(CNN) — Dolly Parton’s idea of a “birthday suit” is slightly more sedate than you might imagine.
The singing legend celebrated her 76th birthday Wednesday by posting a photo of her wearing a pink outfit with red lace accents on her verified Twitter account.
“Just hangin’ out in my birthday suit!,” the tweet read.
The beloved star isn't slowing down at all.
She is set to release of her latest album, “Run, Rose, Run” on March 4.
The album is the companion project to a novel of the same name co-authored by James Patterson and Parton, which will be released on March 7.
