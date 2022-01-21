MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 01: Thomas Rhett performs during the first intermission of the 2022 NHL Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild at Target Field on January 01, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Thomas Rhett is hitting the road.

The country star is launching his “Bring the Bar to You Tour” on June 17 and headed to over 30 cities.

His first stop is in Gilford, New Hampshire and from there he’ll head to places like Atlanta, Charleston, Detroit and more.

“Man it feels good to share this tour news,” Rhett said, according to Billboard. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud — I’m counting down the days already!”

Rhett posted a video on his Instagram page letting fans know that tickets go on sale Jan. 28.

His upcoming album, “Where We Started” drops in April and will overlap with the tour.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.